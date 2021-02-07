Sitrin Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,793.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,651.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

