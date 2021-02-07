SkinCoin (SKIN) Hits Market Cap of $84,464.91

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. SkinCoin has a market cap of $84,464.91 and $17,755.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.44 or 0.01166973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.14 or 0.06354061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023016 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

SkinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.