Skrumble Network (SKM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.74 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $1.74 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 98.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skrumble Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.07 or 0.01228648 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.29 or 0.06693442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a token. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

