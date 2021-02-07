Skycoin (SKY) Market Capitalization Hits $17.73 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $17.73 million and $711,537.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00175823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00238320 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00073343 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

