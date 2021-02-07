SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $60.17.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.