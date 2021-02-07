Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,510. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $189.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

