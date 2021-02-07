Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Number stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

