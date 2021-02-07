Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $928,500.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00178880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00063829 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00233534 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00073677 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

