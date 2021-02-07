Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after buying an additional 1,445,926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after buying an additional 712,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,693,000 after buying an additional 409,091 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap to $81.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last ninety days.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.