Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.66.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,146,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,802 shares of company stock worth $15,151,375 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.