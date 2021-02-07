SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001076 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 111.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

