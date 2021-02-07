SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $142.81 on Top Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $142.81 or 0.00375960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $28.19 million and $3.72 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 100.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00176779 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00059504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00238627 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00075018 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

SnowSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

