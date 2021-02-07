Social Send Achieves Market Cap of $700,167.84 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $700,167.84 and $184.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Social Send has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001377 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001859 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.