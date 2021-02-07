Solana Price Hits $6.51 on Top Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Solana has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $104.45 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $6.51 or 0.00017010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00062906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.64 or 0.01225114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.68 or 0.06618304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022884 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00033248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

