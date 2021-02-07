SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.77% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $126,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG opened at $308.24 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. 140166 lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.68.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

