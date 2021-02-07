Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.