Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Apple makes up 1.4% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.76 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.