Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,634. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

