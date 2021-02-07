Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,385 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

LUV stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

