SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches Market Cap of $27.28 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $27.28 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 91.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.08 or 0.01175048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.19 or 0.06299064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,349,719,919 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

