SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

SPTN stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $668.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at $814,965.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $51,236.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

