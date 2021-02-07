SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Girard Partners LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.