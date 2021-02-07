SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $75.49.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

