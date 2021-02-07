Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.75 or 0.01142321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,397.59 or 0.06256609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00023300 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00033258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

