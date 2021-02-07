Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00333228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000240 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010788 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.