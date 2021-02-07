Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,509.29 ($32.78).

LON:SXS traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,048 ($39.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,286. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,981.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,694.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. Spectris plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

