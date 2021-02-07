Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 258.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,003 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

