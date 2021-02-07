Spendcoin Price Hits $0.0093 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $21.11 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 61.1% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.19 or 0.01141019 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.87 or 0.06262075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017132 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,287,912 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.