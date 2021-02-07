Sphere Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,426.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sphere has traded 71.5% higher against the dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $21,426.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,831.11 or 1.00249618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00066288 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars.

