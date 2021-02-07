StableUSD (USDS) Price Tops $1.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00063633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.69 or 0.01138790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.54 or 0.06309586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About StableUSD

USDS is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

