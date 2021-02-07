Stake DAO Price Tops $12.77 (SDT)

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Stake DAO coin can now be purchased for $12.77 or 0.00033308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded up 51.3% against the dollar. Stake DAO has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $4.17 million worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00330276 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008233 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Stake DAO Profile

Stake DAO (CRYPTO:SDT) uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

