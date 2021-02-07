Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Stakinglab token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $792.57 and $200.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00034207 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

