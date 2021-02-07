Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,474,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $371,670,000 after acquiring an additional 104,594 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.