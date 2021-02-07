Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $106.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

