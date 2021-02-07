StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. StarTek reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Separately, TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Mukesh Sharda purchased 206,814 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,451,834.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 93,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,890. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $361.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.27. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

