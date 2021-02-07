State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.