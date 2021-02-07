State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,345,000 after purchasing an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 128.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after buying an additional 435,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

YUM opened at $105.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

