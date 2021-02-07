State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aflac by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 498.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

