State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after buying an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,698,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,858,819 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 132,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,894,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $56.61 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

