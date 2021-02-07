State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,904,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 267.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 375,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 273,250 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total transaction of $21,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,027,775.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 726,738 shares of company stock valued at $81,408,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $156.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $158.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

