State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after buying an additional 3,292,300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $47,491,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

