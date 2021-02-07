State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,195.20 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,186.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,062.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $868.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

