State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.06 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 28.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 34.8% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

