State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

