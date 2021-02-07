State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

