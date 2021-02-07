State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Paychex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 806,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,713,000 after buying an additional 247,480 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,144,951. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

