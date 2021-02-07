State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 57,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

