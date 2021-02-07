State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 32,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of MPC opened at $47.65 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

