State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 56,700 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

NYSE:CARR opened at $39.15 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

