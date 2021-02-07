State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $33,814,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $273.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,825.61 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.40 and a 200 day moving average of $294.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.44.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

